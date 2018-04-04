Azmin cooks rendang to show ‘orang putih’ how it’s done

‘Chef Min’ shows off his rendang-cooking skills. — Picture from Facebook.com/AzminAliKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali posted pictures today of him cooking rendang, amid regional outrage against MasterChef UK judges for saying the Malaysian dish should have “crispy” skin.

“Caucasians dare to teach Malaysians how to cook rendang. Come here, let Chef Min show you how to cook rendang. Oh yes, chicken rendang is not ‘crispy’ yeah?

“We Malaysians are proud of our dishes and we know how to prepare and serve them. Be open to our traditions and you may learn something,” Azmin said on his Facebook page, as he posted four photographs of him cooking a large pot of rendang.

MasterChef UK judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace had criticised a traditional nasi lemak with chicken rendang cooked by Malaysian contestant Zaleha Kadir Olpin on the BBC reality cooking competition.

Kuantan-born Zaleha was eliminated after Wallace said the chicken skin was not “crispy”, while Torode said the meat was not “soft and falling apart”.

After angry social media posts from Malaysians, Indonesians, Singaporeans and Bruneians, Torode deleted his tweets about rendang.