Authorities approved ‘German F&B Festival’, Selangor exco says

Teng said that the event can take place as long as the organisers adhered to the law and local government regulations. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The Klang municipal council and the police have approved the “Centro Mall German F&B Festival”, Selangor state executive councillor Teng Chang Khim said today.

According to Malaysiakini, Teng said that the event can take place as long as the organisers adhered to the law and local government regulations.

One of the conditions is that the festival must be restricted to non-Muslims only, Teng explained.

“The organisers have received a letter from the North Klang district police, who stated that they have no objections to the event, with conditions attached.

“In view of this, and other considerations, the Klang Municipal Council has allowed the event to proceed,” he reportedly said.

This comes amid PAS’ attempt to stop yet another beer festival, the Oktoberfest that is scheduled to take place at the One Utama Shopping Complex.

PAS had similarly opposed to the Oktoberfest festival in 2014, and caused enough controversy to prompt the Selangor government to move the event to an open-air carpark at the One Utama Shopping Complex.

PAS recently opposed the “Better Beer Festival” in Kuala Lumpur, which was subsequently cancelled by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Authorities later denied the cancellation was due to pressure from PAS, and cited security concerns for the decision.