At election machinery launch, Zahid promises PPA residents housing offer letters

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to BN supporters at Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras March 12, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pledged today that Bandar Tun Razak’s public housing (PPA) residents would receive their long-awaited offer letters for a redevelopment project here in a month.

Speaking at the launch of the Barisan Nasional (BN) election machinery for the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency tonight, Ahmad Zahid “instructed” the Federal Territories ministry to issue the letters for the project, which was mooted back in 2011, by the end of April.

“I hereby instruct the Federal Territories Minister to issue the offer letters,” Zahid said, following a request by Umno division chief Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar, who is largely expected to be fielded as the BN candidate here.

The redevelopment project involves four public housing buildings in Bandar Tun Razak, but has been delayed for years after it was first announced in 2011 under former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Zainal Abidin.

In his speech, Rizalman said that construction works for the project have started, but said that residents remain unconvinced that the project was for them due to the absence of offer letters.

The 4,858 residents who would be affected by the redevelopment have been promised the option to purchase redeveloped two-bedroom units for only RM28,000, at the size of 800 sq feet each.

Zahid also today pledged funds of RM600,000 and made several promises in regards to local issues affecting Bandar Tun Razak, urging the BN machinery to return the seat to the ruling coalition.

BN lost the seat to PKR in both in 2008 and 2013 elections, but it was contested by MCA on both occasions.

The current incumbent for the seat is former Selangor Mentri Besar Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim, who is without a party since quitting PKR in 2014.

He won by a 11,832-vote majority against MCA’s Tan Kok Eng in 2013.