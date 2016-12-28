Asma Ismail appointed as the fifth president of ASM

Universiti Sains Malaysia vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Asma Ismail has been appointed as the fifth president of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM), effective December 28, 2016. — Picture courtesy of www.research.usm.myKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Asma Ismail FASc was appointed by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V as the fifth President of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM), effective today (December 28).

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Madius Tangau in a statement today said Dr Asma takes over the role of ASM President from Tan Sri Datuk Dr Ir Ahmad Tajuddin Ali FASc who has completed his second three-year term as President on Dec 27 2016 as stipulated under the ASM 1994.

Madius said Dr Asma is well known for her leadership and outstanding contribution in both scientific and education fraternity, her areas of expertise are in medical microbiology, medical biotechnology and rapid diagnostics for infectious diseases.

“She specialised in proteomics and its application in the rapid diagnosis of infectious diseases, especially typhoid fever, her scientific discoveries which translated into four rapid diagnostic kits for typhoid have been successfully commercialised globally to more than 18 countries since 1994,” he said.

Dr Asma was elected as ASM Fellow in 2003 under the Medical and Health Sciences discipline group, and she has contributed in different capacities continuously.

She has served as an Ordinary Council member of ASM from 2007-2011 and as Vice-President from 2012-2015, he said.

Madius said he looked forward to continued close collaboration with ASM under Professor Datuk Dr Asma’s leadership, and ASM’s integrated and inclusive approach in delivering evidence-informed insights for better policy making was much valued by the ministry.

“As such, MOSTI looks forward to ASM’s reports namely the ‘Envisioning Malaysia in 2050 Foresight’ Report and the ‘Science Outlook 2017’ report.

“MOSTI through ASM will also embark on an 18-month study in 2017 for the formulation of STI Master Plan which will be presented to the National Science Council (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak,” he said.

The NSC had also tasked three ministries, namely MOSTI, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education to formulate an integrated National STEM Action Plan to ensure the nation had a sustainable and competent pool of STEM talent to be the prime movers in research, innovation and enterprise, he added.

Madius said Professor Dr Asma’s experience and knowledge in talent management was highly anticipated towards the formulation of the action plan.

“I would like to take this opportunity to record my heartfelt appreciation to Ahmad Tajuddin, who had worked tirelessly and always demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the Academy as well as to the wider scientific community and stakeholders in the national STI landscape,” he said.

Madius was confident that Dr Asma with her experience in both science and talent management would lead ASM towards achieving a greater height and continue to position ASM as the national thought leader in science, engineering and technology. — Bernama