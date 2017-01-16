Asean Rohingya Centre to set up Rohingya Consensus Council to curb extremism

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Asean Rohingya Centre (ARC) has set up a Rohingya Consensus Council which will be responsible for curbing the spread of extreme ideologies here.

ARC executive director Dr Helmi Ibrahim said the council, which would be administered by ARC, would also look after the welfare of the Rohingya community and implement any decision agreed to by the council’s leadership.

“The setting up of the council is in support of the statement by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein who stressed that the Rohingya issue must be handled promptly to prevent the extremism influence from spreading to the Rakhine region, Myanmar,

“ARC had stated its fears on the matter because the influence has a potential to spread among the Rohingya community in this country if their welfare is not looked after,” he said in a statement today.

Helmi said the council was established after efforts to create to unite the Rohingya community in this country had failed.

“The council will become a consultative body for the Rohingya community.”

ARC also backed the government’s effort to hold an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on January 19 here, other than hoping OIC would declare 2017 as International Solidarity Year With Rohingya. — Bernama