Asean labour ministers convene special session on OSH in Singapore

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot (right) is leading the Malaysian delegation to the four-day XXI World Congress on Safety and Health at Work held in Singapore. — Bernama picSINGAPORE, Sept 3 — Asean labour ministers today convened a special session on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) in conjunction with the XXI World Congress on Safety and Health at Work in Singapore.

The Asean ministers reaffirmed their commitment to improving OSH for the region’s workers, with the signing of an Asean Statement on Improving OSH for Sustainable Economic Growth.

The statement captures the Asean member states’ intent to raise OSH standards through reviewing safety regulations, building OSH capabilities, and deepening collaboration, among others.

“The signing of the statement clearly indicates that all Asean labour ministers commit to seriously improve OSH at the workplace,” said Minister of Labour and Social Welfare of Laos and chair of the Asean Labour Ministers Meeting (ALMM), Dr Khampheng Saysompheng, in a statement here.

“OSH is human rights of workers. Improving safety and health at work supports productivity and the living condition of workers, and contribute to poverty eradication and national socio-economic development,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asean secretary-general, Le Luong Minh, said as Asean commemorated its 50th anniversary, the signing of the statement today was timely.

“The statement is a reflection of Asean member states’ understanding and commitment to decent work which is pivotal in sustaining long-term economic growth.

“The statement also concretely shows the collective resolve of Asean member states to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and the Asean Vision 2025.

“We need to continue expanding the scope and terrain of occupational safety and health efforts, as well as exploring technologies and innovations to identify and prevent occupational risks,” he said.

Malaysia’s Human Resources Minister, Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem is leading the Malaysian delegation to the four-day XXI World Congress on Safety and Health at Work, held at the Marina Bay Sands, beginning today. — Bernama