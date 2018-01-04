Artist Fahmi Reza made to enter defence over clown sketch

Graphic artist Fahmi Reza (right) arrives at the Ipoh Sessions Court this morning accompanied by his lawyer Syahredzan Johan. ― Picture by Marcus PheongIPOH, Jan 4 — Graphics artist Mohd Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin was today ordered to enter his defence in his ongoing trial over a clown sketch of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Ipoh Sessions Court judge Norashima Khalid said that based on the prosecution’s submissions and witness testimony, there was a valid charge for the 40-year-old Fahmi to answer.

“The court finds that the prosecution has successfully proven a prima facie case against the accused,” she said.

Fahmi was then given the options of keeping silent, giving a statement outside the witness stand, or giving a sworn statement from the stand. He opted for the last.

He was represented by Syahredzan Johan while Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) Nazrul Nizam Zameri prosecuted.

On June 10, 2016, Fahmi was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act for posting a posted depicting Najib in clown face along with the MCMC logo.

He is accused of posting the image on his Facebook page on February 8, 2016.

Fahmi will be liable for a fine of no more than RM50,000 fine, a maximum one-year jail term, or both upon conviction.