Armed Forces to take stern action against bullies, says MAF chief

Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor welcoming some of the 83 ex-soldiers and retirees in conjunction with the Armed Forces’ 84th Anniversary, at the Butterworth airbase, October 3, 2017. — Bernama picBUTTERWORTH, Oct 3 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will take stern action, including dismissing officers or personnel involved in bullying activities that result in injuries or death, of other military personnel.

MAF chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor said the MAF would not protect nor tolerate any bullying or abusive practices in the forces.

“Bullying is not a culture in the military nor is it present in the system. In fact, I will not let it happen. The death incidents of the two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel is not a military norm and we view the issue seriously.

“Previously, there were bullying incidents in MAF but stern action had been taken on the personnel involved and they were dismissed from the force. So, in this case (death and injury of personnel), I will take stern action including dismissal from work,” he told reporters here today.

Raja Mohamed Affandi was met after meeting 83 MAF personnel who were injured in the line of duty after the MAF personnel involved were feted in conjunction with MAF’s 84th anniversary at the Butterworth air base and each received RM500 from the Armed Forces Welfare Fund.

Last Friday two RMN personnel, First Seamen Nik Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Muhammad Lailatulman Mohd Sukri, 26, died due to bleeding in the lungs as a result of blunt trauma.

Police had classified the incident as murder and investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, two RMN personnel lodged police reports over injuries allegedly sustained in the Sungai Wangi Detention Room in Setiawan, Perak.

Raja Mohamed Affandi said MAF would give its full cooperation to the police during the investigation.

“MAF will also conduct an internal investigation and inquiry on both cases. I have also directed the MAF Inspector General to review the case from all angles, including legal aspects and suitable methods to be applied to the case before a decision is made by the Chief Committee,” he said. — Bernama