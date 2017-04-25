Appeals Court hearing for Guan Eng MACC case set for Thursday

On June 30 last year, Lim pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption in the conversion of land from agriculture to housing, and the purchase of a plot of land and bungalow at below market value. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, April 25 — The Appeals Court in Putrajaya will hear this Thursday an appeal by Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and businesswoman Phang Li Koon against a High Court’s decision in rejecting their application to challenge the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act.

This was conveyed by Phang’s lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, when the matter came up for case management before High Court Judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, who then fixed July 26 for case management of the corruption trial involving Lim and Phang.

At today’s proceeding, Lim was represented by lawyer RSN Rayer.

Last March 7, the High Court rejected a petition by Lim and Phang to declare Section 62 of the MACC Act 2009 as unconstitutional and void on grounds that the section did not prevent the accused from getting a fair trial.

Lim and Phang filed the application in January this year. Section 62 states that once the prosecution submits documents pursuant to Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code, the accused shall, before the trial begins, submit the following documents: (a) a statement of defence and (b) a copy of any document that can be presented as part of the evidence for the defence.

For the first charge, Lim was accused as a civil servant, namely the Penang Chief Minister, of using his position to obtain gratification for himself and his wife, Betty Chew Gek Cheng, by approving the conversion of agricultural land to residential in the southwest of Penang for a company, Magnificient Emblem Sdn Bhd.

Lim, 56, allegedly committed the offence while chairing a meeting of the Penang State Planning Committee in the Operations Room, 8th Floor, Komtar tower on July 18, 2014.

He was charged under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 which provides for a jail-term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of graft involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

On the second charge, Lim was accused as a civil servant of obtaining for himself a plot of land and a bungalow at No 25, Jalan Pinhorn, George Town, at a price which he knew did not commensurate with its value from Phang, at RM2.8 million, when its market value at the time was RM4.27 million.

He allegedly committed the offence at No 25, Jalan Pinhorn, George Town, on July 28, 2015.

The charge, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to two years, or fine, or both upon conviction.

Phang, as the former owner of the bungalow, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring with Lim for him to obtain the bungalow at below market price at the same place and date.

The businesswoman was charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code read together with Section 165, which provides for a jail term of up to two years, or fine, or both, if convicted. — Bernama