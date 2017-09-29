Anwar’s lawyers complain of delayed treatment following car crash

A car ferrying Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was involved in an accident with an escort vehicle on September 22. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was only given complete hospital care three days after his existing health problems were aggravated by a road accident, his lawyers said today.

They said the Pakatan Harapan de facto leader was only administered with painkillers and an injection at the Sungai Buloh Prison after he told carers of worsening pain in his upper torso and lower back.

“It was only three days later, after suffering from severe pain and discomfort, that DSAI was brought to HKL.

“We are appalled by this unnecessary and unexplained delay, which may have aggravated our client's condition,” they said in a statement.

They stressed that all prisoners were entitled to adequate medical care, and that they have filed formal complaints with both the Home Ministry and the Health Ministry.

A car ferrying Anwar, who is serving a five-year sentence for sodomy, was involved in an accident with an escort vehicle on September 22.