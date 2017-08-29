Anwar told me to work with PAS, claims sacked Kelantan PKR Youth chief

Dr Hafidz Rizal Amran said his sacking was a unilateral decision by PKR Youth chief Nik Azmi Nik Ahmad (pic). ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 ― Dr Hafidz Rizal Amran claimed today that his sudden removal as Kelantan PKR Youth chief was a unilateral decision by the wing’s national leader Nik Azmi Nik Ahmad.

He further claimed that his sacking was contrary to the wishes and directive of the party’s top leadership, namely de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to pursue co-operation with PAS.

“I wish to stress that Kelantan PKR Youth’s stand is based on the party’s stand as agreed in the political bureau meeting on 15 August 2017 and a direct mandate from the de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in my meeting with him on 12 July 2017 at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

“As such I view Nik Nazmi’s decision in sacking me from the post of Kelantan PKR Youth Chief as not in line with the wish and decision of the party and against the directive of de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who requested the party continue negotiations with PAS,” Dr Hafidz said in a statement on his Facebook page.

He added that the issue is “also against the spirit of the Selangor government which has staunchly defended its cooperation with PAS in the state administration of which Nik Nazmi is himself the Selangor state executive councillor”.

It was reported yesterday that Dr Hafidz had been unceremoniously informed about his removal from the post through a WhatsApp text message by Nik Nazmi who said the decision was made after a meeting with the party’s national and state leaders.

The Star Online reported yesterday that Dr Hafidz has since been replaced by his deputy Mohd Khairul Aamin Abdul Rahman, citing Nik Nazmi.

However, Dr Hafidz disputed Nik Nazmi’s assertion, saying the wing had not held any meeting, whether at the central level or within its political bureau since March this year.

Dr Hafidz further claimed that his removal had not undergone the due consultation process with the party’s Kelantan leadership as required by the wing’s regulations.

“I assume this decision was made based on a memorandum by several illegal Kelantan PKR Youth leaders because there was no annual general meeting of the wing’s divisions,” he said.

He explained that he had appointed new sponsors to replace the affected PKR Youth division leaders based on a prior decision of the central PKR Youth.

Dr Hafidz added that among the contents of the controversial memorandum were disputes to his leadership in Kelantan to continue the co-operative relationship with the PAS-led state government.

He then announced that he will be meeting the Kelantan PKR Youth division leaders to decide their next move, including strengthening the party machinery ahead of the GE14.

Dr Hafidz ended his statement by vowing to fight for PKR and expressed his commitment to strengthen the party in Kelantan under the leadership of its chairman Ab Aziz Kadir.