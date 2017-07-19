Anwar says will offer facts for BNM forex RCI

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said as the finance ministry tasked with the scandal at that time, he will offer his full cooperation towards the RCI. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Pakatan Harapan de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today welcomed the formation of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the foreign exchange losses suffered by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) in the 1980s and 1990s.

“My reminder is for it to not be a political bogeyman to attack certain foes, especially Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I will provide all facts transparently, but will not be dragged to be manipulated in a political arena,” Anwar said in a statement.

The scandal was among the biggest when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was prime minister but remained unresolved till he resigned in October 2003.

Pakatan Harapan leaders had last month accused the formation of the RCI as a political ploy against Dr Mahathir, who has now been named the pact’s chairman.

Yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V formally assented to the RCI effective July 15, under the Commissions of Enquiry Act 1950, or Act 119.

Petronas chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan who headed the special task force on the scandal was named as the RCI’s chairman.