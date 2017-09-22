Anwar in car crash en route back to prison

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was caught in a traffic accident this afternoon while on his way back to the Sungai Buloh Prison after he was hospitalised in Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

His lawyer Sivarasa Rasiah said the accident involved the convoy of cars and vans carrying Anwar and prison officers at a traffic light junction near Saujana Utama, around 12.30pm.

“The prison officer driving the car carrying Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had to brake sharply to avoid an oncoming car and the escort car behind knocked into it. The car carrying Datuk Seri suffered damage mainly to the back of the car,” Sivarasa said in a statement.

“Datuk Seri Anwar fortunately did not suffer any serious physical injuries but was shaken up and has taken pain killers after being examined by the doctor at Penjara Sg Buloh.”

Sivarasa said health deputy director-general Datuk Dr Jeyaindran Tan Sri Sinnathurai is currently examining Anwar to determine whether he needs further treatment in hospital.