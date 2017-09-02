Anwar admits PKR talks with PAS at his behest

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim explained that PKR’s political bureau had previously discussed and agreed that they would ‘not to make an enemy of PAS’ and to avoid three-cornered fights in the 14th general elections. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim admitted today that PKR’s past discussions with PAS was done with his full support to avoid three-cornered fights in the next general elections.

In a statement, he sought to assuage the anxieties faced by members of the party and the larger Pakatan Harapan pact with the conflicting assertions made by PKR deputy president and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli.

“I admit the current situation is more complicated and challenging as PAS has decided not join Pakatan Harapan. But two years ago, I stressed that PKR need not necessarily sever ties with PAS as long as there were those within PAS willing to continue talks.

“I have consistently expressed this stand to the PKR, DAP, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Amanah Negara leadership. However, the leadership has the right to evaluate from time to time,” Anwar said.

The incarcerated PKR de facto leader explained that the party’s political bureau had previously discussed and agreed that they would “not to make an enemy of PAS” and to avoid three-cornered fights in the 14th general elections as the goal was to galvanise all the federal Opposition’s forces for a one-on-one confrontation with the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

He said Azmin has been asked to head that initiative on the understanding that it was a national strategy and not just restricted to Selangor as it was for the federal Opposition pact’s interests.

He also acknowledged the mixed reactions from PKR members and allies to the party president and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s meeting, together with Azmin, with Datuk Seri Hadi Awang when the PAS president was convalescing from a recent illness.

Anwar then urged PKR members and its allies to give time for the party’s top leadership to clear up any remaining misgivings on its talks with PAS.

“Personally and taking into account Keadilan’s democratic spirit, I am not against a Special Congress,” he said, in response to Rafizi’s suggestion for the party grassroots to decide on continuing any further overtures to PAS.

However, Anwar expressed scepticism on the necessity for any congress at this stage with general elections due in under a year.

“With this explanation, I ask of my friends for their consideration and cooperation for the president and leadership to explain and decide the next direction and policy for Keadilan and Pakatan Harapan.

“All future actions must follow party channels,” he concluded.

The Pakatan Harapan presidential council last week decided there would be no more negotiations with PAS, and that the pact would focus on strategies to overcome the predicted three-cornered electoral fights.