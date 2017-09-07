Anwar: Absurd, unacceptable to call forex losses a ‘lesson’

Former assistant governor of Bank Negara Malaysia Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop arrives at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya September 6,2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana PUTRAJAYA, Sept 7 ― It is “absurd” the describe Bank Negara Malaysia’s foreign exchange trading losses in the 1990s as a “lesson” that helped the country in the Asian Financial Crisis, former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Testifying before the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) investigating the losses, Anwar was responding to former BNM assistant governor Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yackop, who was in charge of forex trading in BNM and had described the incident as a “lesson” that helped in the 1997/1998 crisis.

“You don’t have to cost the country billions of ringgit in order to learn a lesson,” Anwar said.

“Go to business school (for lessons),” he added.

MORE TO COME