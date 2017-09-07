Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Anwar: Absurd, unacceptable to call forex losses a ‘lesson’

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday September 7, 2017
05:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sabahan Jamili Nais is first Malaysian on World Heritage PanelSabahan Jamili Nais is first Malaysian on World Heritage Panel

Putin thinks N.Korea won’t go nuclear, diplomacy will prevailPutin thinks N.Korea won’t go nuclear, diplomacy will prevail

Security Commissions says public needs to be wary of ICO schemesSecurity Commissions says public needs to be wary of ICO schemes

The Edit: More funds needed to save orangutans, says top primatologistThe Edit: More funds needed to save orangutans, says top primatologist

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Former assistant governor of Bank Negara Malaysia Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop arrives at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya September 6,2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Former assistant governor of Bank Negara Malaysia Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop arrives at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya September 6,2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana PUTRAJAYA, Sept 7 ― It is “absurd” the describe Bank Negara Malaysia’s foreign exchange trading losses in the 1990s as a “lesson” that helped the country in the Asian Financial Crisis, former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Testifying before the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) investigating the losses, Anwar was responding to former BNM assistant governor Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yackop, who was in charge of forex trading in BNM and had described the incident as a “lesson” that helped in the 1997/1998 crisis.

“You don’t have to cost the country billions of ringgit in order to learn a lesson,” Anwar said.

“Go to business school (for lessons),” he added.

MORE TO COME

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline