Another four PPBM members quit party, join Umno

Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s logo is seen at its headquarters in Petaling Jaya on February 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaTAIPING, March 10 — Another four Larut Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) led by former Laurt PPBM divisional chief Mohd Radzi Ramli have quit the party and joined Umno effective today.

He said the party was only championing the interests of certain individuals and caused disunity among the committee members.

“I am the one who set up PPBM here since 2016 with several other friends who have been marginalised,” he told a special media conference here today.

Meanwhile Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who is also Larut MP, said Umno had never marginalised its members, especially ahead of the general elections.

Last month, 50 Larut PPBM members led by its former secretary Shafie Mohd Khairy also left the party and joined Umno. — Bernama