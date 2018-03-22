Another ‘Datuk’ remanded over Ijok land case

The 53-year-old director, who returned from abroad yesterday, is the seventh individual to be held in remand in connection with the case. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, March 22 — A company director with the title “Datuk” is in remand for seven days from today to facilitate investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the sale of 880 hectares of land valued at RM1.18 billion in Ijok to several private developing companies.

The order, until March 28, was issued by Magistrate Ainna Sherina Saipolamin.

Yesterday, six individuals, aged between 34 and 84, including two men with the title “Datuk” were ordered to be in remand for four days to facilitate MACC’s investigation of the case. — Bernama