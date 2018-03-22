Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Another ‘Datuk’ remanded over Ijok land case

Thursday March 22, 2018
03:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Watch first teaser for ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’The Edit: Watch first teaser for ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’

Sedition Act can ensure national harmony, Perkasa claimsSedition Act can ensure national harmony, Perkasa claims

Sarkozy slams lack of evidence for corruption charges against himSarkozy slams lack of evidence for corruption charges against him

Germany’s new finance minister says no new debt over next four yearsGermany’s new finance minister says no new debt over next four years

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The 53-year-old director, who returned from abroad yesterday, is the seventh individual to be held in remand in connection with the case. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe 53-year-old director, who returned from abroad yesterday, is the seventh individual to be held in remand in connection with the case. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, March 22 — A company director with the title “Datuk” is in remand for seven days  from today to facilitate investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the sale of 880 hectares of land valued at RM1.18 billion in Ijok to several private developing companies.

The order, until March 28, was issued by Magistrate Ainna Sherina Saipolamin.

The 53-year-old director, who returned from abroad yesterday,  is the seventh individual to be held in remand in connection with the case.

Yesterday, six individuals, aged between 34 and 84, including two men with the title “Datuk” were ordered to be in remand for four days to facilitate MACC’s investigation of the case. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram