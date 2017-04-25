Annuar Musa says called in for MARA probe

Tan Sri Annuar Musa was asked to do give his statement to MARA at the organisation's headquarters today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa was told to give his statement to MARA today for its inquiry into his alleged abuse related to sponsorships of the Kelantan football team.

The suspended MARA chairman said he was asked to do so at the organisation's headquarters here this morning.

The agency suspended Annuar from all his posts in January following allegations by Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim that the former minister directed two MARA entities to sponsor the Kelantan football team with a combined RM700,000.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is also conducting its own investigation into the matter.

Annuar previously denied any abuse in the arrangements, but this did not stop Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob from suspending both sponsorships.