Anifah offers to help Malaysian mum-and-son stranded in China

File picture shows members of Chau Yang’s family (from left ) Gary Yong, Myra Cheng, Cheng Xu Yang (first row), How Geok Swa, and Cheng Jeng Hua (second row). ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman has extended his help to a Malaysian mother and her son who are stuck in China.

Myra Cheng, the elder sister of Cheng Chau Yang who is barred from travelling out of China with her son for nearly two years, said she met the minister today.

“We had a meeting and it was a fruitful meeting and he has taken an interest in this case and he will help us.

“Basically the fact that we had a meeting is a good progress and he now understands the case a bit more and he will try to help us within his means,” she told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

“I think it’s a good progress, I’m very thankful that he heard us and he actually reached out to us,” she added.

Myra said Anifah had invited her to meet him at his ministerial office in Putrajaya and their discussion lasted about half an hour. She added that she was accompanied by her lawyer.

She explained that Anifah had contacted them on August 13 when her open letter to him was published.

“Actually he immediately on the same day the letter was published reached out to us, he wanted to understand a bit more. He called us,” she said.

The open letter to Anifah is part of the campaign initiated by Chau Yang’s family to seek the lifting of a travel ban on the mother and child.

The family had also sent and published an open letter on August 13 to China’s ambassador to Malaysia Huang Huikang to ask him to help look into the case and bring it to the attention of the Chinese central government, expressing confidence that the Chinese legal system will protect both foreigners and its own nationals.

Wanita MCA had late last month said it will seek for a meeting with Huang to highlight the case and to pass the family’s memorandum to him.

Besides producing the docu-drama “Mama on a Mission” in the form of a Youtube video that has chalked up 11,171 views at the time of writing, the family has also urged the public to sign their online petition to China’s president and China’s ambassador to Malaysia to highlight Chau Yang’s plight.

At the time of writing, the petition started three weeks ago has garnered 7,802 signatures.

