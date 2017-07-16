Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Anifah Aman advises Umno wings to campaign prudently in GE14

Sunday July 16, 2017
09:58 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Anifah Aman said Umno members should avoid discrediting other candidates and refrain from attacking opposition personalities. — Reuters picDatuk Seri Anifah Aman said Umno members should avoid discrediting other candidates and refrain from attacking opposition personalities. — Reuters picKIMANIS, July 16 — All Umno wings should campaign prudently to ensure Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates win in the 14th general election (GE14), said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman.

He said Umno members should avoid discrediting other candidates and refrain from attacking opposition personalities.

“This (attacking the personality) is an opposition tactic. This is not Umno’s way,” he said when opening the Kimanis Umno Puteri wing’s delegates conference here today.

Anifah, who is also Kimanis MP and Kimanis Umno division chief, also reminded party members to be sincere and loyal to the party so that Umno remains relevant.

He also advised Umno members that they must have a vision as well as voters support and not to follow their desires blindly to become candidates in GE14.

Earlier, Anifah had officiated the division’s women’s wing division delegates conference. — Bernama

