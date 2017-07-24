An all-round buzz at the Bandar Tasik Selatan LRT station

The bustling TBS is a multi-level terminal with a range of conveniences. — Pictures by Ham Abu Bakar KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — It’s a station so busy even the presence of a camera-clicking gentleman prompted an auxiliary policeman to question him.

That was our experience when we were at the Bandar Tasik Selatan LRT station in Kuala Lumpur. As photographer Ham Abu Bakar took photos at the station, a policeman politely approached him to stop before asking him why he was freely shooting away.

We explained the purpose of our visit and after answering a few more questions from him, the good-natured policeman gave us the go-ahead to continue our work.

Although we were quizzed for about 15 minutes, it wasn’t annoying at all. On the contrary, we felt safe and relieved there was someone of authority standing guard at the bustling station, especially where any public place is a potential security threat and the of snatch thieves and pickpockets these days.

Located about 10km south of the city towards Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, it is understandable why the station is all abuzz.

The station serves as an interchange for the KLIA transit train, among other services. It serves as a stop as well as an inter-change for the KTM Komuter, Sri Petaling, and Express Rail Link’s KLIA transit trains.

Plus, it is also connected to the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) bus terminal via a pedestrian bridge.

The KTM Komuter stops include Batu Caves, Mid Valley, Bangi, Shah Alam, Pelabuhan Klang and Tanjung Malim, while the Sri Petaling line connects to places like Awan Besar, Kinrara BK5 and IOI Puchong Jaya.

The TBS is a multi-level terminal with ATM machines, retail shops and food outlets for the benefit of commuters while they wait for their bus.

Other facilities include a luggage centre, lockers, Rest & Go motel, clinic, post office, baby care room, prayer room, as well as ramps, elevators, ticketing counters, restrooms and tactile guide for the disabled.

This is also an express bus hub to destinations across the country as well as Singapore and the southern Thailand towns of Hat Yai and Dannok.

Finding a parking bay is not a problem as there’s ample space within the terminal. The parking fee is RM3 for the first hour here. In addition, there is another multi-level parking complex opposite the LRT station.

Parking at the complex is RM5 (from 5am to 8pm) and RM2 (from 8pm to 5am), and is mainly used by commuters who take the train to work.

Apart from the LRT’s practicality as a public transport, the station boasts a range of conveniences, including a Pos Laju kiosk, convenience stores and tuckshops.

Commuters await their train ride at the station.A number of RapidKL buses to various places also originate from this station.

The buses connect to the UKM Medical Centre (formerly Hospital Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia), Taman Sunway Cheras, Cheras Sentral, Taman Bukit Segar, Universiti UCSI, Taman Tasek Permaisuri, Taman Mudun, Puspakom, and Masjid Syaidina Osman among others.

Clearly discernible signboards indicate the bus you can board to get to a stop of your choice.