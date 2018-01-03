American tourist dies after crashing motorcycle in Pangkor Island

A Google screenshot of Pangkor Island. An American tourist died in an accident here this morning. IPOH, Jan 3 ― An American tourist died following an accident at Pangkor Island this morning.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jerry Ray Pizor from Virginia.

Manjung district deputy police chief Deputy Superintendent Chong Boo Khim said the victim was travelling with a 28-year-old female companion from Britain in the 11.30am incident at Km5 Jalan Sungai Pinang Kecil-Teluk Dalam Pangkor.

“Initial investigations revealed the victim had lost control of the motorcycle he was riding before crashing,” he said, adding that the victim died on the spot.

The pillion rider, added Chong, sustained head injuries and had been admitted into Sri Manjung Hospital for treatment.

Chong said the victims were headed towards Teluk Dalam from Sungai Pinang Kecil.

“Both victims, who are staying at Nipah Resort had checked in on Jan 1 and was supposed to leave on Friday,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which handles causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.