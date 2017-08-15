Amended POCA more effective in combating crime, DPM says

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the amended POCA is more effective in combating violent acts of crime and in balancing the law with human rights. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 ― The Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 has gone through a series of amendments for improvement to make it more effective in combating crime, especially organised crime and crime by syndicates using force and violence, and to be in tandem with current developments.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Home Minister, said POCA was enforced in 1959 in Peninsular Malaysia to control and prevent organised crime by criminals, members of secret societies and other undesirable individuals who threatened national security.

He said it was “refreshed” through the POCA (Amendment and Extension) 2014, which was more effective in combating violent acts of crime and in balancing the law with human rights, and also in line with the maintenance of national security and peace.

“We had the obligation of ensuring that the amendments to POCA 1959 were stronger and better,” he said in recalling POCA's series of amendments when launching his book entitled POCA:Nafas Baharu Banteras Jenayah (POCA – A Fresh Approach to Combating Crime), here, today.

Ahmad Zahid said security in Malaysia had been at the controlled level since the enforcement of POCA (Amendment and Extension) in 2014 until today, with the reported crime rate declining by 47 per cent. ― Bernama

