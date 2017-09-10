Ambassador Zulhasnan takes changed US scenario in his stride

Malaysian envoy Tan Sri Zulhasnan Rafique has hit the ground running with business magnate Donald Trump (pic) elected the 45th US President, taking over from Barack Obama. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Sept 10 — Tan Sri Zulhasnan Rafique, 62, has been Malaysia’s ambassador to the United States for eight months and he has hit the ground running.

His job became more challenging following the change in leadership in the super power with business magnate Donald Trump elected as its 45th president, succeeding Barack Obama.

There were worries that there could be major changes in American policies with the Trump administration saying "America First," which was followed by the cancellation of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA) that also involved Malaysia

The latest, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak due to call at the "Oval Office" in the White House on Sept 12, there has been negative reactions by certain media in the US, which also do not have a rosy relationship with Trump.

"I look at it positively. We want to move forward and I've been here for eight months. In the US, negative comments here are a daily affair," Zulhasnan said here yesterday when briefing the Malaysian media ahead of Najib's working visit to the US capital at the invitation of Trump.

"If they want to give negative comments, they're free to do so but we have to look at things positively," the envoy said, adding that Malaysia would focus on matters that would be beneficial to the country.

"I think that's also how the prime minister will be looking at it (the meeting with Trump)," he said.

Najib is scheduled to arrive here with his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor on Sept 11 before meeting Trump on Tuesday morning.

Zulhasnan said both leaders are expected to assess the status of bilateral ties and explore opportunities to further boost the relationship that has existed for 60 years.

The former Federal Territories Minister said his experience in the federal government Cabinet had helped him as an ambassador to have an open attitude on any issue involving bilateral ties.

He said President Trump’s invitation to Najib was an indication of how important Malaysia was to US’ strategic partnership in regional and international issues.

The Malaysian delegation includes Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Azalina Othman Said, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa and Director-General of the National Security Council, General (Rtd) Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin.

Commenting on the close ties between Malaysia and China, Zulhasnan said he did not see how that would cause problems between Malaysia and America, and was not something to worry about.

He added that it was a good thing to trade with any country which wants to invest in Malaysia. — Bernama