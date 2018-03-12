Alor Setar senior citizen murder case solved

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2018. — Picture by Abdul Razak GhazaliBALING, March 12 — Police believe they have solved the robbery-murder case involving Kau Fu Eng, 71, who was found dead with strangulation marks at her home in Taman Malaysia here on Feb 25, with the arrest of a man yesterday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the 44-year-old suspect confessed his crime after he was arrested in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 28 in relation to another break-in case at Taman Golf in Alor Setar.

“Following the suspect’s confession, police recovered the stolen items and further investigations revealed he had 17 previous convictions involving drugs and house break-ins.

“The suspect who is from Johor, is jobless and has been carrying out burglaries for a living,” he told reporters after launching the new Baling district police headquarters here today.

Also present was Kedah police chief Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim.

Noor Rashid said robbery was the main motive but the suspect became angry when he realised the woman was in the house so he acted violently killing the victim.

The suspect would be remanded from tomorrow to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama