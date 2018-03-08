Allegations against artistes to land Farid Kamil in the dock

On Jan 16, Actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil pleaded not guilty to four charges including voluntarily causing hurt to a private company accounts executive and a policeman at the Kota Damansara Traffic Police Station. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari will be charged tomorrow with allegedly giving false evidence, the police said today.

In a report by The Star Online, Selangor Crime Investigation Department chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat said the artiste will be prosecuted at the Petaling Jaya Magistrates Court.

“He is expected to be charged under Section 192 of the Penal Code,” he reportedly told the press today.

Section 192 covers the offence of “fabricating false evidence”, which is punishable under Section 193 of the same law with up to seven years’ jail, a fine, or a combination of the two upon conviction.

On Jan 31, after he was charged over an outburst at a Kota Damansara police station, Farid lodged a report accusing three fellow artistes of “spiking” him and causing his altercation with a policeman and a civilian on Jan 11.

“We began investigations following the second police report he lodged and called in the three people he named in the report,” Fadzil said in news report.

“Their statements contradicted a lot of what he had alleged.”

On Jan 16, Farid pleaded not guilty to four charges including voluntarily causing hurt to a private company accounts executive and a policeman at the Kota Damansara Traffic Police Station.

On Jan 25, he pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of consuming an illicit narcotic, stemming from an allegedly positive drug test after he was arrested on Jan 11.

Farid also held a press conference last month, claiming that the two individuals who allegedly spiked his drink were not the ones named in the media.

During a case mention on Monday, a magistrate reprimanded him off for issuing statement on his court case and warned him against further public remarks on the matter.