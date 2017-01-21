All SJKTs will receive allocations soon for maintenance, says deputy education minister

Datuk P. Kamalanathan says that all SJKTs will receive a special allocation for minor maintenance works. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliJOHOR BARU, Jan 21 ― All Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKTs) nationwide will receive a special allocation for minor maintenance works, soon.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan said, currently, the allocation had been channelled to government-aided schools.

“After this, special allocations for minor maintenance works will also be given to government schools,” he told reporters after handing over mock cheques, for the special allocation amounting to RM890,000, to 33 SJKTs in Johor, here today.

Among the schools were SJKT Ladang Rini, SJKT Ladang Mount Austin, SJKT Permas Jaya, SJKT Sri Gading, SJKT Ladang Mengkibol and SJKT Ladang Sungai Papan.

Currently, Kamalanathan said there were 524 SJKTs comprising 366 government-aided schools and 158 government schools.

“This is a government agenda to continue raising the dignity of Tamil schools in terms of improving their infrastructure and I suggest that the managements of the schools utilise them in the best possible manner,” he said. ― Bernama