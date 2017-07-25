All agencies under Home Ministry must sign Corruption-free Pledge, DPM says

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the implementation of the Corruption-Free Pledge can help erase the negative perception of various parties, especially the public, towards the government. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, July 25 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants all departments and agencies under the Home Ministry to sign the Corruption-Free Pledge to prevent involvement in corruption and abuse of power when carrying out their tasks.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said the implementation of the pledge by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) showed commitment to duties and a desire to work in a conducive environment that is corruption-free in shouldering their responsibilities entrusted to them by the people.

He said the implementation of the pledge could also help erase the negative perception of various parties, especially the public, towards the government.

“What more, the Home Ministry is very sensitive to this as we deal directly with the public. The Royal Malaysian Police, for instance, which are at the frontline in maintaining security, surely are exposed to soliciting for or accepting bribes.

“Corruption occurs in the public and private sectors in wanting to speed up a process, avoid penalties or heavy fines or something to be approved. If we want our country to be really developed, then rejecting and combating corruption must be made a culture among public servants,” he said at the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly, here, today. ― Bernama

MORE TO COME