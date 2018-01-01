Aliff Syukri denies Rolls Royce seized by RTD

Datuk Aliff Syukri denied that a Rolls Royce belonging to his company had been impounded by the Road Transport Department (RTD) in an operation last night. ― Picture via Instagram/Aliff SyukriKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — D’Herbs Holdings Sdn Bhd founder Datuk Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman denied that a Rolls Royce belonging to his company had been impounded by the Road Transport Department (RTD) in an operation last night.

Aliff, who is currently on a business trip in Indonesia, said there were summonses issued for the vehicle in question but that was the only ‘offence’ he was aware of.

“I am shocked by this news. My car has not been impounded. As far as I know, the car is still at home at the moment. If it was seized, then how come it’s still at my house?”

“Sure, the car has been summoned before but that is about all the offence I did. No such thing as not paying or whatever people accuse me of,” he told Malay Mail.

When asked to clarify if he was referring to the same Rolls Royce that was allegedly seized by RTD, Aliff, however, did not respond.

He said the public should not scrutinise the issue and single him out as there were 19 other vehicles seized by the RTD during Op Patuh in Jalan Bangsar last night.

“The public should not make a lot of noise because if it was true, it was not just me. There were other vehicles seized too.

“I am frustrated that whenever an issue involving me comes up, people are quick to nitpick,” he said.

Aliff added he will be checking the status of his car with the authorities when he returns from his business trip and will issue an official statement thereafter.

Last night, RTD deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman said the luxury car was seized for displaying a Motor Vehicle License which was only valid for use in Sarawak, where the price was about RM15,000 lower than the actual tax in Peninsula Malaysia.