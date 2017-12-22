Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ali Hamsa confident Felda can solve Jalan Semarak land ownership issue

Tan Sri Ali Hamsa said the matter was clearly Felda’s business and hence the issue should be solved by the agency. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaTan Sri Ali Hamsa said the matter was clearly Felda’s business and hence the issue should be solved by the agency. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― The Kuala Lumpur Land Executive Committee Tan Sri Ali Hamsa believed that the Jalan Semarak land ownership issue involving Felda is being tackled by the agency in a comprehensive manner.

Ali, who is also Chief Secretary to the Government, said the matter was clearly Felda’s business and hence the issue should be solved by the agency.

“It’s Felda’s business and they are dealing with it now,” he told reporters after opening the new elevated U-turn lane @Ekocheras near the Cheras roundabout here today.

He said this in response to Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad’s remarks yesterday, claiming that the agency had lost three lots of land in Jalan Semarak worth RM270 million.

Shahrir was also reported as saying that he had to ask for help from Ali as the chairman of the Kuala Lumpur Land Executive Committee chairman to lodge a private caveat after Felda’s attempt to do so was stopped on grounds that the agency had no right because the land developer was in possession of all legal documents for registration. ― Bernama

