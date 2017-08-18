Air traffic control system in need of upgrade, says RMAF chief

Affendi said the upgrade is needed to better manage the country’s airspace which is expected to become more congested in the coming years. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The existing air traffic control system operated by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) needs to be upgraded to better manage the country’s airspace which is expected to become more congested in the coming years, says RMAF chief General Datuk Seri Affendi Buang.

“I can foresee that in the next 10 years our airspace will be crowded as is the case in the United States and Europe right now... very crowded, and this requires more stringent air traffic rules.

“Therefore, our (RMAF’s) existing airspace control system must be upgraded to provide safe and efficient air transport regulations,” he told reporters after launching the National Transformation 2050 (Defence) (TN50D) dialogue at the Kuala Lumpur Air Base here, today.

With regard to TN50D, he hoped that RMAF’s professionalism could be enhanced in the context of human resource capabilities and welfare.

“It’s important for RMAF personnel to be more committed, motivated and be part of a caring society,” he said.

Earlier, during the dialogue, Affendi said TN50D was a good effort to shape a more secure future for Malaysia in the next 30 years.

He said TN50D also complemented the five main thrusts of the Defence Ministry introduced by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, namely preparedness of assets, national security, welfare of current and veteran servicemen, defence diplomacy and transformation of the National Service Training Programme.

The dialogue today was attended by some 500 RMAF officers and personnel. — Bernama