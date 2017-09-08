Ahmad Said says rejected Dr M’s offers, will not leave Umno

Former Terengganu mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said said that PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had several times made him an offer but he rejected them as he loves Umno too much. — Picture courtesy Ahmad Said/FacebookCHUKAI, Sept 8 — Former Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said revealed that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had several times made him an offer but he rejected them as he loves Umno too much.

The Kijal State Assemblyman and Kemaman Umno Division chief, said this when expressing his loyalty to Umno despite, according to him, being inundated with numerous trials and tribulations after stepping down as Mentri Besar in 2014.

On a light note, he described himself as a fierce person and did not want to harp on the past, but said he was akin to a snake which could give a venomous bite when threatened.

Ahmad said this in his speech at the opening of the Kemaman Umno Division delegates meeting here today by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Also present were Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh who is also Besut Member of Parliament.

“I also appeal to the DPM to give his trust to us (Kemaman Umno) to propose our candidates. I have already said I don’t want to harp on the past. We will become a second Kelantan if we lose again..PAS won due to turbulence in Umno... they (PAS) won but were overly aggressive and even closed Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergartens. But it will be difficult for us if they win this time.

“History has taught them… I hope we ensure that from this moment we ignore all accusations and insults… we give importance to our strength, correct our mistakes, regardless of what happened we are still Umno members,” he said to the thunderous claps of the delegates present. — Bernama