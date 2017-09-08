Agong says people must safeguard unity

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V called on Malaysians to be mindful on the importance of preserving their solidarity and unity. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V has called on Malaysians to be mindful on the importance of preserving their solidarity and unity, as well as to be cautious of elements that could destroy the country.

The King said the unity among the people was the pillar and recipe for the success that the nation had achieved and the people needed to strive to maintain what they were enjoying today.

“I call on all the people to maintain the harmony and stability we are enjoying today, do not let it be destroyed by those who are always looking for opportunities to break our unity and harmony,” said Sultan Muhammad V in a message in conjunction with his official birthday celebration tomorrow, which was telecast over major television stations tonight.

In the message, the King also urged the people to appreciate the country’s National Day celebration on Aug 31 and Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16, by remembering the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.

His Majesty also expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who always strived to ensure the country’s economy kept improving for the well-being of the people.

“Despite the uncertain global and local economic conditions, I am grateful that our country, Malaysia, is still able to face the current economic environment. An excellent government administration will always prioritise the welfare of its people.

“I am pleased with the various government initiatives and facilities for the people such as the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Sg Buloh-Kajang line which gives a very effective impact to the public transport system in our country,” he said.

Sultan Muhammad V also took the opportunity to congratulate all of the national athletes who had brought honour to the country during the recent Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 and hoped the country’s contingent would maintain its momentum during a larger sports event in the future.

The King also thanked all Malaysians for contributing to the country’s prosperity and wellbeing.

“I pray that our country Malaysia will continue to prosper, safe with the help of Allah SWT, InsyaAllah,” he said. — Reuters