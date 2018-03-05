Agong backs call for laws against fake news

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V delivers his royal address at the opening of the first meeting of the sixth term of the 13th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 5, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The proposal for laws to regulate the spread of “fake news” and misinformation online is timely, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

In his address when opening the final parliamentary meeting before the 14th general election, the monarch also cautioned against using national security issues for political fodder.

“Presently, social media has a significant influence in shaping the values and culture of the society. All parties should play their role in safeguarding good character and moral values within the society.

“Hence, we fully support the proposal to formulate laws to address the spread of fake news and slander in social media,” he said in his speech.

The federal government is studying proposals for legislation specifically to combat the so-called “fake news” phenomenon that is taking root in Malaysia and elsewhere in the world.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the King had touched on many issues pertaining to national security as well as the proposal to formulate laws to address the spread of fake news and slander in social media.

“Maybe in a week or two it will be tabled at the Cabinet level for a decision to be made on the new law.

“The tabling of an act to curb fake news is important as there is no clear definition of fake news in existing laws. We have false news but not fake news, which is a different interpretation… we have to allow the relevant agency in the Cabinet to discuss on the format we want,” she said told reporters when met at the parliament lobby here.

“At this point, it is still premature for me to comment on the development of new acts to be tabled, as it is yet to be finalised. So far, only one proposed act is completed and will be included in the standing order. The rest are waiting for the Cabinet’s green light.”

The current parliament sitting, which is expected to focus on the delineation proposal and the Bill on fake news, is scheduled for 20 days until April 5.

The conference will be the final session before Parliament is dissolved for the 14th General Elections (GE14), in which will be held 60 days after the five-year mandate of the Barisan Nasional-led government expires on June 24, 2018, if no announcement is made.