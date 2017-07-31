AG report: RM5m in projects abandoned under Rural and Regional Ministry programme

The first series of the Auditor-General's Report 2016 was tabled in Parliament on July 31, 2017. — Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Rural and Regional Development ministry’s Desa Lestari programme has resulted in 19 failed projects costing RM5.3 million between 2013 and 2015, according to the Auditor-General’s 2016 report.

There was also an excess allocation of RM16 million that was transferred to participating agencies in the programme.

According to the report, the programme is aimed at increasing employment opportunities among several participating villagers in rural areas.

Other discrepancies found in the programme involved improper payment of RM1.1 million from contracts signed without using the proper channels.