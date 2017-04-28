After ulama, PAS Youth says yes to sever ties with PKR

A PAS party member attends the 58th Dewan Pemuda PAS Muktamar in Alor Setar April 28, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 28 — PAS Youth delegates unanimously voted today in favour of a motion to cut all ties with PKR, its last political ally from the Pakatan Harapan Opposition pact.

The decision comes on the heels of a similar motion that was also unanimously passed by the Islamist party’s clergy class yesterday.

The Youth motion was proposed by Kuala Terengganu delegate Abdul Rahman Che Mat at the end of its annual general meeting, which received resounding support from his peers.

Abdul Rahman’s motion stated that PKR has shown by its actions that it is an “opportunistic” party, and that PAS should no longer have any relationship with it.

MORE TO COME