After U-turn on Anwar, Saiful reminds Dr M of past sympathy

Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan (top, right) shared pictures of him and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad taken back in Oct 2014 on his Facebook page today. — Picture via Facebook/Saiful Bukhari AzlanKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had in 2014 recognised him as a “victim”, after the former prime minister dubbed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim a political prisoner yesterday.

The former aide to Anwar accused Dr Mahathir of changing his views now for political gain and ambition, and told the Pakatan Harapan chairman that his former deputy was convicted of a crime by a Malaysian court.

“How easy one can forgo principles and meaning of justice when it serves a desperate political objectives,” Saiful posted on Facebook.

“In October 2014, Tun Mahathir had expressed his sympathy towards me as a victim when I visited him at his Yayasan Perdana office, with my wife and my newborn son.”

Saiful then concluded that Dr Mahathir’s public reversal proved that all friend and enemies in politics were temporary.

Dr Mahathir issued a statement jointly with one of Anwar’s lawyers, Kimberley Motley of the US, urging the government to free the former deputy prime minister ahead of his June 2018 release.

The two called Anwar — who was imprisoned in March 2014 after the Court of Appeal found him guilty of sodomosing Saiful — a political prisoner.

Dr Mahathir had sacked Anwar in 1998 after accusing the latter of sodomy and abuse. He said then that Anwar must never be allowed to rise to the position of prime minister.

He had continued to vilify Anwar up until their apparent rapprochement last year.