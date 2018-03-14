After ‘Run Out Pahang Marathon’ mishap, victims say too traumatised to join future running events

A marathon volunteer lost control of her car and ploughed into four runners as they were about 250 metres from the finishing line. — Picture courtesy of PDRMKUANTAN, March 14 ― Following the physical and mental trauma faced by Chua Yennie, one of the victims involved in the “Run Out Pahang Marathon 2018” mishap, she may never want to participate in future running events.

Chua, 21, said she had actively participated in 10km running events since 2013 and wanted to further challenge herself by joining the 21km category in the marathon.

“I had started my run at 5am together with my three friends, but before reaching the finishing line, I remember being hit by a car driven by a volunteer. Suddenly, I was thrown aside and when I woke up I was already in the hospital,” the Politeknik Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah accounting student told reporters here today.

Following the impact, Chua, who is the youngest of two siblings, has not been able to hear anything in her left ear and suffered bruises on her neck and body. She has also not been released from the Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Hospital as she is still under observation.

In the 8.25am incident on Sunday (March 11), a marathon volunteer had lost control of her car and ploughed into the four runners as they were about 250 metres from the finishing line. The 28-year-old driver was believed to have lost control of her vehicle as she was trying to help guide the runners.

Also injured were Ahmad Fakhri Sulaiman, 31, and Haszalinda Othman, 41, who have been allowed to return home after being treated at the same hospital. Meanwhile, another victim, Nurulhuda Ahmad Razali, 32, who is believed to have suffered from a fractured right leg is scheduled to undergo a surgery next Monday at a private hospital. ― Bernama