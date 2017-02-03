After PKR and Kita, former Umno minister Zaid to try luck with DAP? (VIDEO)

Several sources have claims that Datuk Zaid Ibrahim will join Opposition party DAP. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― Several reports citing anonymous DAP sources have claimed that former minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim will join the Opposition party in a joint press conference on Tuesday.

Portal The Star Online was among those who quoted unnamed DAP sources confirming the matter, while Malaysiakini’s party sources said DAP has already accepted Zaid as a member.

This comes as poster to the event was circulated online, listing DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang as attendees, in addition to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke confirmed the event with The Star Online, but declined to comment whether Zaid will join the party that day.

Loke said he is unaware of the event’s details, saying that it was organised by “Zaid's people”.

Zaid also refused to comment on the matter, as reported by Malaysiakini.

“I will answer your questions on Tuesday,” he said.

Under Umno, Zaid was the law minister during the administration of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in 2008, but he resigned from the post the same year as a protest against a spate of arrests under the Internal Security Act 1960, resulting in suspension from the ruling party.

The year after, Zaid joined PKR, and then contested the Hulu Selangor by-election in 2010. He lost to Barisan Nasional’s Datuk P Kamalanathan, now deputy education minister.

He quit PKR later that year after pulling out of a race for the party’s deputy president post and formed Parti Kesejahteraan Insan Tanah Air (Kita).

Zaid stepped down as Kita president in 2012 amid internal squabblings.

In February 2014, he offered to contest the Kajang by-election as an independent before withdrawing his candidacy less than a month later.