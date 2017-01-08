After NY flash flood, deputy minister wants federal audit on Irda

Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed wanted an ‘overall’ federal audit to be carried out on the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (Irda) over the new year’s eve flash flood in Johor Baru. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed has called for an ‘overall’ federal audit to be carried out on the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (Irda) over the new year’s eve flash flood in Johor Baru.

Sinar Harian quoted the deputy home minister saying that it is unfair for Irda to be left out of the said audit as it receives billions of ringgits in funding from Putrajaya to plan and appoint consultants and contractors, as well as to implement important projects.

“I feel it is unfair because Irda is a federal agency which receives billions of ringgit, therefore, the Auditor-General’s department has to audit its performance and finances.

“Other departments are also audited on their performance. So I want to ask the Auditor-General to audit their performance as to the Sengget River project and other projects under Irda,” he was quoted saying at a press conference after an event to hand over flood aid supplies at his parliamentary constituency.

Nur Jazlan also said that he noticed many flaws in Irda’s planning and execution of projects.

“Irda said that this project (Flood Mitigation System under Package 2) is ready, but flood has still been happening,” he said adding that once the federal audit is done, the report can be passed to the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC), to have Irda’s performance evaluated.

A flash flood hit Johor Baru on January 2, following a two-hour downpour, triggering memories of similar flooding the year before.

Nur Jazlan took to Twitter to vent his frustration over the incident, saying the Irda had said that the RM200 million project would prevent a recurrence.

“Irda role must be reviewed. Management too comfortable and lacks project management skills. Better let MBJB implement future projects.

“Irda planned, appointed consultants n contractors from outside Johor n failed handover to MBJB failed miserably. But MBJB blamed. Unfair,” he tweeted.

Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong had also called on the Johor government and mentri besar to fire Irda as managers of the RM200 million Sungai Sengget project following the flash flood.