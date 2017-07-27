After London buy, Felda unit’s Kuching hotel purchase now under MACC scope

File picture shows a MACC team arriving at the Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) office at Jalan Gurney Kuala Lumpur, July 17 2017, to obtain documents that could help investigation into the purchase of a four-star hotel Kensington, London. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is now investigating Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd’s (FIC) hotel purchase in Kuching, Sarawak.

The four-star Kuching hotel probe follows in the wake of an earlier investigation into FIC’s pricey purchase of a high-end hotel in Kensington, London, between 2013 and 2015.

The four-star rated Kuching hotel is believed to have been bought at a price above its market value, according to an MACC source.

The source added initial information received by the MACC showed that the purchase of the hotel had caused a loss of hundred millions of ringgit to FIC.

“The investigation team is currently evaluating the information received and is expected to go to FIC’s office at several locations to obtain documents and details regarding the purchasing of the hotel, soonest,” the source added.

MACC director of investigations Datuk Simi Ghani confirmed the matter when contacted, adding that MACC has already begun collecting information regarding the hotel buy by FIC.