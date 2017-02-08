After Islamist pressure, bikini photo contest in Bangi cancelled

The finalists of the Supermodel International Malaysia 2017 contest. ― Picture via Facebook/ Supermodel International Malaysia 2017KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Bangi Wonderland announced today that a bikini photography contest scheduled to be held at its water park later this month is off, following an official protest from the Serdang PAS Youth wing.

The park said the decision over the contest, part of the Supermodel International Malaysia 2017 event, was made by the organiser I Creative Event Sdn Bhd.

“Event ‘Bikini Photography Contest’ for Supermodel International Malaysia 2017 is officially cancelled by organiser, I Creative Event,” the theme park said on its official Facebook page this morning.

I Creative Event declined comment when contacted earlier by Malay Mail Online.

Yesterday, the Serdang chapter of the Islamist party’s Youth wing protested the photography contest, claiming it goes against the values of the Malay-majority residents in Bangi.

The wing has since urged state and federal authorities, including Islamic enforcers and the local council to block the event in Selangor in every possible way.

The contest was part of the Supermodel International Malaysia 2017 contest, and would have featured its top 20 finalists. None of the finalists are Malay-Muslims.

The photography contest was open to local and foreign contestants who need to pay RM198 each, and stood the chance to win a RM500 cash prize, trophy, or ticket to the grand final event of Supermodel International Malaysia 2017.

It is unknown how many participants have registered and if they will have their registration fee reimbursed.

Supermodel International Malaysia 2017 is co-organised by I Creative Event Sdn Bhd and Character International.