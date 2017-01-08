After climb in fish prices, now consumers faced with rising vegetable prices

Vegetable sellers setting up their stall at the market Puchong Jaya Market, Kuala Lumpur, January 26, 2014. Vegetable prices are on the rise after the hike in fish prices. — Picture by Saw Siow FengALOR SETAR, Jan 8 — Not done yet with the issue of rising fish prices, now consumers are burdened with rising vegetable prices.

Checks at Pasar Besar Alor Setar today found the price of okra had gone up to RM9 to RM10 per kilogramme compared to RM6 to RM7 per kg previously.

Tomato prices had also gone up from RM4 to RM5 per kg, while round cabbages and carrots cost RM6 per kg compared to RM3 per kg previously.

Vegetable trader, Sazali Ismail, 37, said the lack of supply in the market was due to the monsoon season on the East Coast which contributed to the rise in prices of vegetables at the moment.

“Not all vegetable prices have increased, like ‘cabai melaka’ (spicy hot chili) remains RM12 per kg, while ‘sawi’ is still cheap at RM2.50 to RM3 per kg.

“We only increased the price slightly when we are forced to buy vegetables at a higher price from the supplier in order to make a little profit,” he said when met here today.

Rohaini Abdullah, 55, a vegetable trader said the depreciation of the ringgit had also played a role in the rise in prices of vegetables.

“When goods get lesser, they are forced to be brought in from Thailand, but the wholesale contractor must pay as a result of the depreciation of the Malaysian ringgit at the moment.

“This situation forces suppliers to raise the wholesale price to retailers and retailers subsequently raise the prices to earn some profit,” he said.

Meanwhile, housewife, Halimah Ahmad, 42, said the rise in vegetable prices had increased the burden on consumers after the rise in fish and coconut milk prices.

“I hope the government can monitor or help resolve this issue in order not to overly burden the people,” she said. — Bernama