After 20 failed attempts, Penang Gerakan man tries FOI yet again

Jason Loo said he would file an appeal against the previous rejection this Thursday. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, April 17 — Penang Gerakan acting Youth chief Jason Loo is an ardent believer in persistence paying off.

Today marked his umpteenth visit — possibly the 20th — to the Freedom of Information (FOI) administrative counter in Komtar here as he seeks to obtain copies to documents of a controversial Penang reclamation project that has even environmental groups up in arms.

“All of my applications have been rejected. I’ve come here 15, 20 times, but this time, there is possibly a glimmer of hope yet,” he told reporters after submitting his application.

He then read out what Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said back in 2010 on the tabling of the FOI Enactment.

“He said it is to promote democratic platform and open data and open government, so now, I hope it is really true and my application will finally be approved,” he said.

This time, Loo is applying to purchase copies of documents for the SRS reclamation projects including the agreements, approvals, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (DEIA) and feasibility study.

“I am asking the for itemised expenses of the EIA, DEIA and feasibility report of the SRS reclamation projects,” he said.

He had also applied to purchase copies of all open tender document submitted to do the EIA, DEIA and feasibility report of the project.

On the rejection of his previous applications under the FOI, Loo said for the first time, he will appeal against the latest rejection.

Last month, he had applied for documents pertaining to the Seri Tanjung Pinang I and Seri Tanjung Pinang II reclamation projects and the proposed Gurney Wharf project.

All three applications were rejected and he now plans to submit an appeal against the rejection.

“I will submit the appeal this Thursday or Friday,” he said.