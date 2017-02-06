Affordable housing? Pakatan’s quadrupled what BN built in Penang, exco says

Penang housing and town & country planning exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said Tengku Adnan is grasping at straws by suggesting that making Penang a federal territory will help Malays in Penang to own affordable housing. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Feb 6 — The Pakatan Harapan Penang government has built 20,887 units of affordable housing priced below RM72,500 between 2008 and 2016, state executive committee member Jagdeep Singh Deo said in response to a federal minister today.

The housing, town and country planning committee chairman stressed that the number is four times more than the 5,124 units of affordable housing units built between 2000 and 2007 when the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition ran the island state.

“For the record, it should be noted and the Federal Territories Minister should be reminded that the facts of the delivery of affordable housing by this Pakatan government speak for themselves,” he said in a statement to Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

The federal minister had previously expressed his wish to expand the federal territories to include Penang, and cited affordable house ownership as one of the reasons the state should be federalised.

Jagdeep said Tengku Adnan is grasping at straws by suggesting that making Penang a federal territory will help Malays in Penang to own affordable housing.

He pointed out that not one unit under the federal government’s 1Malaysia People’s Housing Programme (PR1MA) and the 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing (PPA1M) programme was built in Penang.

“Penang has been completely sidelined, marginalised and neglected whereby to-date, not even one unit of such federally initiated public housing has been built in Penang,” Jagdeep claimed.

On the other hand, he said the state has in the pipeline some 14 projects with some 26,522 units of various types of affordable housing in all districts in Penang.

“The Penang State Government has also been closely working with the private sector, whereby we have been incentivizing the development of affordable housing which has seen a very positive result in that to-date, some nearly 18,387 units of such various affordable housing has been approved by the state to be built by the private sector,” he said.

He also told Tengku Adnan that Putrajaya had failed to address the main issue of property ownership by first-time home buyers, which is the high bank loan rejection rate.

“This is a fact which is not denied even by his own counterparts in Penang, whereby at the recently concluded State Assembly seating, they have agreed to forward a joint motion together with the Penang State Government to the federal government, which includes the Federal Territories Minister, to look into and overcome the issue of this high loan rejection rate for first time home buyers,” he said.

He then challenged Tengku Adnan to ask the other Barisan Nasional (BN) component party leaders in Penang, not only Umno but also Gerakan, MCA and MIC if they are agreeable to Penang becoming a federal territory.

He added that the Umno representatives in Penang should step down immediately if they agree with Tengku Adnan’s suggestion.