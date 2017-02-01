Adenan Satem’s widow BN’s pick for Tanjong Datu by-election

Sarawak chief minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Abang Openg (third left) announced that Puan Sri Jamilah Anu, the widow of Tan Sri Adenan Satem would be Barisan Nasional’s candidate for the Tanjong Datu by-election. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Feb 1 — Puan Sri Jamilah Anu, the widow of Tan Sri Adenan Satem is Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for the Tanjong Datu by-election on February 18.

Sarawak chief minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Abang Openg made the announcement today. Nomination for the by-election, which was called following Adenan’s death on January 11, has been fixed for February 4.

Abang Johari, who is also the state Barisan Nasional chairman, told a press conference at PBB headquarters that Jamilah, 61, is the right candidate to win the by-election based on the feedback from the ground.

“ Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has agreed to her candidacy,” Abang Johari said.

Jamilah, who is still mourning over her husband’s death was not present when her name was announced as BN’s candidate.

“I am confident she will get the support of the people of Tanjong Datu as she is well-known there having been helping to service the people on behalf of the Tok Nan when he was busy with other matters,” Abang johari, who is also PBB chairman, said after chairing the PBB supreme council meeting, followed by the state BN supreme council meeting.

He said the mother of two is a grassroots leader and that she has helped Adenan when he was the assemblyman for Muara Tuang from 1979 to 2006 and the assemblyman for Tanjong Datu from 2006 till this year.

“She was also helping Tok Nan when he was the Member of Parliament for Batang Sadong,” he added.

Abang Johari said such was the characteristics of Jamilah who always places the welfare and the interest of the people close to her heart.

“She is also an active social worker, by being a member of social and voluntary associations,” he said.

Born on August 14, 1955, she graduated from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) with a diploma in secretarial science in 1975.

She started her early education at St Stephen’s School, Bau, from 1962 to 1967 before going to SMK Bau from 1968 to 1972.

The latest electoral roll shows that Tanjong Datu has 9959 registered voters consisting of 53.20 per cent Malay/Muslims, 18.6 per cent Iban, 17.6 per cent Chinese, 10.1 per cent Bidayuh, 0.2 per cent Orang Ulus and 0.3 per cent in the “Others” category.

On the May 7, 2016 state election, Adenan retained the Tanjong Datu seat when he defeated Jazolkipli Numan of PKR by 5,892 votes.

He polled 6,360 votes against 468 by Jazolkipli.

Adenan had been the Tanjong Datu state assemblyman since 2006. Before that, he was the assemblyman for Muara Tuang.