Adenan Satem’s son eyes career in politics

The late Chief Minister of Sarawak, Tan Sri Adenan Satem, September 3, 2015. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaLUNDU, Feb 11 — In the footsteps of his late illustrious father.

The late Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s youngest son, Azzizul Annuar, is geared towards embarking on a political career, if that is the fate which awaits the young man.

“I leave it to fate as we can only plan but God eventually decides. If the pathway is really there for me, and having been born into the family, then I will go for it,” he said.

The 25-year-old said this when asked if he would follow in the footsteps of Sarawak’s illustrious son, Adenan, the state’s fifth chief minister who died on January 11 in Kuching.

This afternoon, Azzizul and his older sister, Azzizah Jasmine, 33, paid a brief visit to the media centre set up by the state information department for members of the media covering the by-election at the Lundu District Council Office.

He said he and his four siblings had been on the ground helping to campaign for their mother, Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, 61, who had been chosen by the Barisan Nasional as its candidate.

As Jamilah is still in the ‘Idah’ period, her children are representing her on the ground.

“We divide the tasks among us to represent our mother. So, each of us, we have our respective programmes,” said Azzizul. Azzizul said although he had been following his father during his campaignings and for functions on the ground in the past, “to be actually on the ground doing what he had done is quite amazing.” “To be honest, this has been quite a steep learning curve for me,” he said, adding that some villagers had asked why his mother was absent and he had to explain to them.

“Overall, the response has been positive. The villagers still have very fond memories of my late father. They said they really appreciated him for the things he had done for them.

“I hope these will be translated into votes, come polling day on February 18,” he said.

Azzizul said Jamilah would call him every night and early morning to keep track of their movement and progress.

Azzizah Jasmine said it was touching to see the people’s love and support for their late father. “Many of them approach us to relate the many contributions of our late father.

It helps me to realise the impact he had on the ground,” she added. — Bernama