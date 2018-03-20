Accountant loses over RM132,000 in scam

KUANTAN, March 20 — A woman who applied for a RM17,000 personal loan ended up losing RM132,120 after being deceived by a man, early this month.

Pahang Commercial Crimes Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Yusof said the 30-year-old accountant, from Jerantut near here, made the loan application to a company that advertised money lending services on Facebook.

He also said the victim was informed by the man, who claimed to be the company’s representative, to pay a certain deposit as the processing fee and to facilitate the loan approval.

“Between March 10 and yesterday, the victim made 21 payment transactions totalling RM132,120 via cash deposit machines and online transfer into three accounts as asked by the man,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir added the woman lodged a police report at the Jerantut district police station yesterday after realising that she was being cheated when asked to make another payment of RM17,860.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum 10 years jail and whipping, and liable to fine, upon conviction, he said. — Bernama