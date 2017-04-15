No escape for rapists, minister warns

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Rohani Abdul Karim. ― file picKUCHING, April 15 ― Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim issued a warning to sexual offenders, claiming there will be no escape for their heinous act.

According to a report in the Star Online, the minister hit out at sexual offenders, saying they will be prosecuted for their crime despite seeking to marry their victims.

The minister said the definition of rape has been expanded and a rape against minor is still rape.

Rohani explained sexual offenders who violate their underage victims with other body parts or objects, sexually or abuse their victims in any way will not be allowed to escape punishment for their crime, even if they seek to marry their victim.

Rohani’s statement comes in light of a recent news report in Kuching of a man wanting to marry his 13 year-old pregnant girlfriend.

The man is charged with statutory rape, and is currently being investigated by police.

The Star Online reported the minister as saying that the new law to protect children from sexual predators that was passed in Parliament on April 4, criminalises adults who, for sexual purposes, touch any part of a child’s body or makes the child touch any part of their or any other person’s body, and would constitute as a physical sexual assault on a child.