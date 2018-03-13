Selangor Fire and Rescue Dept: Tahfiz schools’ apathy disappointing

Azmi said of the 285 tahfiz schools inspected and briefed on the importance of having a fire brigade, only 45 schools had taken the initiative. SHAH ALAM, March 13 — The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) is disappointed with most tahfiz school operators in the state for their reluctance to set up fire brigade in their respective schools.

Selangor FRD director Azmi Othman said of the 285 tahfiz schools inspected and briefed on the importance of having a fire brigade, only 45 schools had taken the initiative.

“In Shah Alam, for example, there are 43 tahfiz schools but only one has a fire brigade. In Hulu Selangor, there are 51 tahfiz schools but only one decided to establish the squad. In southern Selangor, there are 36 of such schools but none cared about this proposal.

“The establishment of the fire brigade does not involve any extra expenses. We (Selangor FRD) will be there to train the students on how to use fire extinguishers and other safety tools,” he told reporters after attending the state FRD monthly assembly here today.

Azmi also explained that such exercises would be the first step for the students to act on in the event of fire.

The setting up tahfiz fire brigade has been encouraged following several fire incidents involving private religious schools and tahfiz schools nationwide. — Bernama